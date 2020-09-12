Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.