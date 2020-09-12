Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 576,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 280,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.