Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 576,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 280,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter.
About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
