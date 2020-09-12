Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

