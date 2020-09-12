Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 10.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.80. 1,527,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,057,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Specifically, CFO Timothy Bensley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,894.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,593 shares of company stock worth $125,443 over the last 90 days. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

