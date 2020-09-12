BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,414,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.