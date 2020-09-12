BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 63.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BTA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.