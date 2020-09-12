Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackbaud by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 142,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blackbaud by 392.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blackbaud by 39.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

