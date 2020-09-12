BitSend Price Tops $0.0050 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $143,529.29 and $220.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00747327 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00041117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.01695932 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,480,200 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

