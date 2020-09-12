Bitcore (BTX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,300.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, QBTC and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $2,300.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,317.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.03608733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.02186983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00476475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00819524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00620668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050674 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,405,343 coins and its circulating supply is 17,904,384 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

