BitCoen Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $45,793.86 and $216.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

