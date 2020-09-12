BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

BMXMF opened at $144.60 on Thursday. BioMerieux has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

