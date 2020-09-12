BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.83

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 2140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $753.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.50, a PEG ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,357.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,799 shares of company stock worth $10,605,400. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $212,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.