BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares traded down 9.1% on Thursday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as low as $80.40 and last traded at $83.16. 6,301,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,143,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

