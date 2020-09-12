BidaskClub Upgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Hold

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FANH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.96. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fanhua by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 50.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

