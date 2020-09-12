BidaskClub Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to “Hold”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,916 shares of company stock valued at $795,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,117 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,828,726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $131,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

