BidaskClub Upgrades Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to “Hold”

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.18. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $193,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,877 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,665,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.