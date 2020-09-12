BidaskClub Upgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Sell

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $328.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.71. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

