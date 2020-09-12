BidaskClub Downgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Strong Sell

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $480.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,373 shares of company stock worth $9,824,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.