BidaskClub Downgrades BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Strong Sell

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $410.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.69. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter worth about $712,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

