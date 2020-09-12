Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $21.30 Average PT from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.