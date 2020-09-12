BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of BGC Partners worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGCP. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $877.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

