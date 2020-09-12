Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.55.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.00 and a beta of 2.67. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $167.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.