Berenberg Bank Trims Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Target Price to GBX 120

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 207.67 ($2.71).

EQN opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $397.35 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.33.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

