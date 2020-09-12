Berenberg Bank Trims Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Target Price to GBX 120

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
EQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 207.67 ($2.71).
EQN opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $397.35 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.33.
Equiniti Group Company Profile
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.
