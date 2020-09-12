BCE Inc. (BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on October 15th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8325 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BCE opened at C$56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.34. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. BCE has a 1-year low of C$46.03 and a 1-year high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

