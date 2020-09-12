BASIC Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. BASIC has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $108,291.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00266669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.01610055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201658 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

