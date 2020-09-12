Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in August

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

