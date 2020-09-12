Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Issues Earnings Results

Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

BOIL stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. Baron Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

