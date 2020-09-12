Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Issues Earnings Results

Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
BOIL stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. Baron Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08.
Baron Oil Company Profile
