Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stake Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,174,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.00 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

