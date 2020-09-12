Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $105,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

