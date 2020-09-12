Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 235,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.23% of Franklin Resources worth $127,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 97.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 341.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 292,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 37.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

