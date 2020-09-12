Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,255,653 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,255,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $102,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

