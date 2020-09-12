Bank of America Corp DE Sells 101,366 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $108,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.