Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $126,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after buying an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after buying an additional 917,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,662,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $173.33 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,501. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

