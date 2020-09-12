Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 184.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.95% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $112,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $85.35 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

