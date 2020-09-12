Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 61,294 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Black Knight worth $121,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 126.6% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $230,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $10,884,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $3,905,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

BKI opened at $82.12 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.