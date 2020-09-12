Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 107,491 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of Okta worth $125,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,896 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $193.66 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

