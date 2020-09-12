Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434,906 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $120,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $98.34.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.