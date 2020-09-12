Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.29% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $128,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after acquiring an additional 97,932 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 111,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,387 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,201,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $301.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.70. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

