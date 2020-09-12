Bank of America Corp DE Has $128.09 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Ameriprise Financial worth $128,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $152.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.