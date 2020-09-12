Bank of America Corp DE Has $127.05 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,210,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.66% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $127,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $378,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $120,118,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $55,683,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

ET opened at $5.86 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.82%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.