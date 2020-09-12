Bank of America Corp DE Has $125.56 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Amphenol worth $125,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $197,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 126.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 596,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $104.29 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

