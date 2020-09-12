Bank of America Corp DE Has $124.81 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of AmerisourceBergen worth $124,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. Insiders have sold a total of 53,090 shares of company stock worth $5,341,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

