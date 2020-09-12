Bank of America Corp DE Has $123.49 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 228,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.94% of Masco worth $123,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Masco by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after buying an additional 1,576,285 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after buying an additional 1,304,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

