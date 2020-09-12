Bank of America Corp DE Has $117.59 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Vipshop worth $117,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $24,596,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 303.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 501.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after buying an additional 1,047,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 110.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.