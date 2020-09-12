Bank of America Corp DE Has $108.49 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.07% of Sonoco Products worth $108,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.7% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

