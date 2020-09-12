Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.91% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $119,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

IFF opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

