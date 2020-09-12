Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of IDEX worth $100,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in IDEX by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 22,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 5,994.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

IEX opened at $181.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.32. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $185.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

