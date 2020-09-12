Bank of America Corp DE Buys 72,926 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.46% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $119,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $611,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 779.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

