Bank of America Corp DE Buys 50,559 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.62% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $121,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.