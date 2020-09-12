Bank of America Corp DE Buys 325,499 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.95% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $110,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.76 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

